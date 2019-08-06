Elections
Local fire district levies passing in early returns
Vote tally begins for Thurston County ballots on primary day
All three Thurston County fire district levies on Tuesday’s ballot were passing in early returns.
West Thurston Regional Fire Authority asked voters in Rochester and Littlerock to approve a three-year replacement levy to raise $1.2 million a year in property taxes. West Thurston officials had warned of staffing cuts if it failed.
In Littlerock, the levy had 65 percent approval, while in Rochester it had 72 percent approval, according to unofficial results from the Thurston County Auditor’s Office.
McLane Black Lake Fire Department’s levy had 63 percent approval in early returns. The replacement levy would raise between $2.2 million and $2.7 million a year from 2020 to 2023 in property taxes.
All three require 60 percent approval and a certain number of voters to return ballots to pass.
The next ballot count is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments