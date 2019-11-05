TCOMM’s Prop 1 tax to replace communications system winning easily

In early results, Thurston County voters are showing overwhelming support for Proposition 1, which would increase sales tax to fund replacement of the county’s emergency radio communications system.

The first tally shows 28,868 voters giving it a thumbs up, while 11,520 voted no.

Prop 1’s passage would be a win for Thurston 9-1-1 Communications (TCOMM 911), which fields emergency phone calls for all of Thurston County and dispatches public safety responders. The dispatch center is looking to replace the analog radio system it’s been using for the last 40 years, according to Keith Flewelling, TCOMM 911’s executive director.

In 2017, consulting firm Hatfield and Dawson estimated the start-up replacement costs at $30 million.

The current system, Flewelling told The Olympian in July, has major components that are falling out of manufacturer support, has reached its capacity for airtime and number of users on the system, and doesn’t cover an adequate area for responders.

Voters approved the county’s current tax of 1 penny per $10 purchase that goes to TCOMM 911 in 2002. Washington’s Legislature passed a bill earlier this year giving counties the authority to increase the tax with voter approval.

If a simple majority of voters approve, Prop 1 increases the amount TCOMM 911 has gotten from the tax in years past to two pennies per $10 purchase. There’s no sunset date on the tax.

It could mean about $4.45 million in new revenue per year for TCOMM 911. Beyond meeting the debt service to replace the analog system with something more modern and efficient, Flewelling said the tax could be used to increase staffing.