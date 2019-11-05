Bateman, Madrone leading in Olympia City Council races

Incumbent Jessica Bateman and newcomer Dani Madrone were leading their races for seats on the Olympia City Council in early returns from Tuesday’s election.

In the Position No. 2 race, Bateman had 4,885 votes, ahead of Phyllis Booth with 2,606 votes.

For Position No. 3, Madrone had 5,054 votes, followed by Matt Goldenberg with 2,295 votes. That seat is currently held by Nathaniel Jones, who was trailing in the race for mayor against incumbent Cheryl Selby in early returns.

Olympia council members are each elected by voters across the city, not by wards or districts. Council members serve four-year terms.

Madrone previously served as a community member on The Olympian’s editorial board. She was not an employee.