All but one Tumwater incumbents leading in early returns

Three of the four incumbent members of Tumwater City Council on the ballot Tuesday were leading in early returns.

In the Position No. 1 race, Leatta Dahlhoff was leading Pamela J. Hanson with 1,853 votes to 1,027 votes.

For Position No. 3, incumbent Joan Cathey was leading with 1,745 votes ahead of Michael Pavlich with 1,188 votes.

But in the Position No. 7 race, newcomer Charles Schneider was leading Neil McClanahan, the former undersheriff who has served on the council since 2004. Schneider had 1,693 votes to McClanahan’s 1,237 votes.

Incumbent Tom Oliva ran unopposed for the Position No. 2 seat.