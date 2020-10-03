The Olympian Logo
Thurston voters, do you have questions about election security? Send them to us

By Olympian staff

The Nov. 3 general election is just around the corner: Thurston County Auditor’s Office is mailing ballots Oct. 8 and advising voters to return their completed ballots early — though you can still register to vote, update your registration address or actually vote until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Vote-by-mail election security has been in the news for months, so The Olympian is poised to ask Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall, who runs the county’s elections, a lot of questions about ballot processing, dropboxes, security, mail delivery -- you name it. In fact, that’s what we’re asking: We want you to send us YOUR questions too.

What do you want to know about your ballot’s journey from the moment you let it fall into a drop box? Any newfound reservations about our local system, with so much national conversation focused on voting by mail?

Fill out the form below. We won’t use your name in a story without contacting you, but your question may be part of a roundup of questions and answers. Please contact Reporter Sara Gentzler with any questions you have about this survey. You can reach her by email at sgentzler@theolympian.com or by phone at 360-754-5459.

