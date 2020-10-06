Who’s on your Washington ballot and what do they stand for? Find out in our voter guide

This year’s presidential race has captured most of our attention as we head to the Nov. 3 general election. But there are a lot more candidates and issues on Thurston County ballots.

If you’re wondering how to vote in those races, The Olympian’s 2020 Voter Guide can help.

We sent questionnaires to dozens of statewide candidates, as well as those in Thurston County.

You can type in your address to pull up your ballot and learn more about the candidates’ backgrounds.

For subscribers, we provide the candidates’ views on such topics as taxes and the economy, racism and criminal justice and the coronavirus pandemic.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If you’re not yet registered to vote, the deadline to register online or through the mail is Oct. 26. If you miss that date, you can still register in-person at a polling place through Election Day. If you’re unsure about your registration status, you can check on it by visiting the Washington Secretary of State’s website.

You can navigate to the Voter’s Guide via the direct link under The Olympian masthead on our website’s homepage.