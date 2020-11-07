In Olympia, Saturday’s election news brought cheers and tears of joy and relief

It didn’t take long Saturday morning for reaction to Joe Biden’s election to pour out into the streets of Olympia.

Cheers and whoops could be heard in Olympia’s South Capitol neighborhood shortly after 8:30 a.m., when The Associated Press declared Biden the winner in Pennsylvania, giving him the electoral votes needed to become President.

And one group created an impromptu parade through downtown as four years of frustration turned to relief and optimism.

The Democrats who lead Washington state also had a lot to say.

Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement saying he “was extremely optimistic about America’s future” under the leadership of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“The Biden-Harris administration will restore our nation to its principles. … He will bring thoughtful, compassionate and credible leadership to the White House,” Inslee said in the statement.

“Vice President-elect Kamala Harris brings sorely needed consistency, qualification and integrity to this administration as well. She will be the first woman and the first person of color to ever serve in her office. She will be a transcendent public servant, speaking to millions of Americans who have been diminished and even villainized by the Trump administration.”

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, released a statement saying the results “prove that our democracy still works and that the power always belongs to the people through the power of the vote.”

And U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, who served in the Senate with Biden and Harris, offered a statement of thanks for Biden’s message.

“My heartfelt thanks to Joe Biden for running on a platform of uniting the country, delivering the plan and resources needed to fight COVID-19, and working on an economic agenda for all Americans,” Cantwell said. “He will bring people together to combat climate change and tackle racial injustice.”