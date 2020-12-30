Thurston Auditor swears in 7 newly elected officials Wednesday

Sheriff John Snaza leads the Pledge of Allegiance as Thurston County host a live virtual swearing-in ceremony on the Thurston County Media’s You Tube channel on Dec. 30. sbloom@theolympian.com

Seven newly elected officials from Thurston County took their oaths of office virtually on Wednesday morning.

With the pandemic restrictions still limiting gatherings, the office of Auditor Mary Hall chose to present the ceremony differently this year — over a video call and live-streamed to the Thurston Community Media YouTube channel.

Despite the new format and the occasional video and audio glitches, the event successfully ended within an hour while still preserving its importance. Hall started the event by saying the oath each elected official takes is a significant commitment but a minimal obligation.

“As public officials, we must give 100%,” Hall said. “We must be willing to make hard decisions and hold ourselves to the highest standards of transparency, integrity and ethics. I encourage you to make a pledge that you will work every day, not only to uphold your oath, but go the extra mile for our community.”

The elected officials sworn in included three new legislative representatives for District 22, including state Sen. Sam Hunt, state Rep. Laurie Dolan and state Rep. Jessica Bateman.

Officials also swore in Thurston County commissioners Carolina Mejia and Gary Edwards, Superior Court Judge Sharonda Amamilo and Public Utility Commissioner for District 3 Chris Stearns.

Judge Anne Hirsch addressed the attendees after Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza delivered the pledge of allegiance. Hirsch underscored the significance of public service, especially amid crises and polarized political discourse.

“In my opinion, running for public office takes courage,” Hirsch said. “It was difficult for me in 2006 when I decided to run, and I believe it’s much more difficult in our current climate.”

Hirsch, who is retiring after working in family and juvenile court, also drew attention to the diversity of the newly sworn in elected officials, particularly Judge Amamilo, who replaces Hirsch, and Commissioner Mejia. Both are the first women of color to serve in their respective offices in Thurston County.

“Thurston County is a diverse community but our elected officials, including myself as a white person, have not always reflected that,” Hirsch said. “That is beginning slowly to change. ... I’m always optimistic that the different views that each of you bring to your work can result in better outcomes for the public.”

The ceremony ended with a speech from Timberland Regional Library Director Cheryl Heywood who touched on the importance of public libraries and described her naturalization process. Heywood, who immigrated to the U.S. from Montreal, Canada, said her path to citizenship was long and costly but her swearing-in ceremony was ultimately exciting.

Hall said she hopes to resume the work her office has done with Heywood to increase citizen access to voter assistance, registration and ballots at public libraries once pandemic conditions improve.