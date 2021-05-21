Elections
127 people file to run for city councils, school boards and commissions in Thurston County
One-hundred twenty-seven candidates filed to run for 69 positions on local government councils, boards and commissions in Thurston County that run enterprises ranging from the Port of Olympia and cities to school and fire districts.
The Port of Olympia has two of its three seats up for election, and neither incumbent, EJ Zita nor Bill McGregor, filed to run again. Five of the seven seats on the Olympia City Council are up for election.
But the most competitive seat in the county is on the Olympia School Board, where five candidates are vying for one spot.
Here are the people who met the 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 21 deadline to place their names on the ballot. The Aug. 3 primary will winnow any races where there are more than two candidates. The general election is Nov. 2.
You can find out more about the candidates at https://voter.votewa.gov/CandidateList.aspx?e=870&c=31
Port of Olympia
District 2: Jessie W. Simmons and Bob Iyall. Incumbent Bill McGregor did not file to run.
District 3: Amy Evan, Joel Hansen and Melissa Denton. Incumbent E.J. Zita had announced she would not run for re-election.
Lacey City Council
Position 4: Emma McSharry and Robin Vazquez. Incumbent Cynthia Pratt, who has served as deputy mayor, is not running for re-election.
Position 5: Incumbent Andy Ryder, who has been serving as mayor.
Position 6: Incumbent Michael Steadman.
Position 7: Felix Peguero-Reyes and incumbent Carolyn H. Cox.
Olympia City Council
Position 2: Robbi Kessler, Bruce D. Wilkinson Jr. and Yen Huynh, who was appointed this year when Jessica Bateman resigned her seat.
Position 4: Incumbent Clark Gilman and Candace Mercer.
Position 5: Incumbent Lisa Parshley, Wendy Carlson and Talauna Reed.
Position 6: Corey Gauny, Dontae Payne and Sarah DeStasio. Incumbent Renata Rollins is not seeking re-election.
Position 7: Incumbent Jim Cooper, Spence Weigand and Tyrone Dion Brown.
Tumwater City Council
Mayor: Debbie Sullivan and Pamela J. Hanson. Incumbent Pete Kmet is not seeking re-election.
Position 2: Casey Taylor and Angela Jefferson
Position 4: Eileen Swarthout
Position 5: Michael Althauser
Position 6: Alex Rossiter and Peter Agabi
Rainier City Council
Mayor: Bob Shaw
Position 3: Tom Arnbrister
Position 5: Dennis McVey
Tenino City Council
Position 1: Linda Gotovac and Gera (Ritter) Iverson.
Position 2: Tianne Curtiss and Elaine Klamn.
Position 3: John J. O’Callahan and Eric Miller.
Position 4: Jason Lawton and Lisa Robie.
Yelm City Council
Mayor: Joe DePinto and Dennise Bulter.
Position 3: Joshua Crossman, Wilburn Curn Hutcheson IV, Leon Bodden and Jalane McAtee.
Position 4: Holly Smith, Steffen Burney and Kayla Russell.
Position 5: Line Roy and Brian G. Hess.
Position 7: Terry Kaminski, Joseph Dale Richardson and Christopher Chai.
Town of Bucoda
Mayor: Steven C. Purcell.
Position 3: Kaitlyn Nagy Koeller and Kevin Jones.
Position 5: Robert F. Gordon.
North Thurston Public Schools
Position 2: Tiffany Sevruk and Pamela Johnson.
Position 3: Jennifer S. Thomas and Asuka Conyer.
Olympia School District
Position 3: Mark Boyer, Sara Smith, Shannon Keller, Darcy Huffman and Gary Landis.
Position 5: Scott Clifthorne, Rebecca Cornelius and Don Mitchell.
Tumwater School District
Position 1: Nathan Schneider and Laurie Sale.
Position 4: Melissa Determan Beard and Shannon Clinton.
Position 5: Darby Kaikkonen
Centralia School District
Position 1: Audra Messegee-Evans, BJ Kuykendall, Debra L. Parnham and Ron Averill.
Position 5: Tim Browning.
Griffin School District
Position 3: Brad Ridgeway.
Position 4: Anne Larsen and Julie Osterberg.
Position 5: Trish Gregory
Rainier School District
Position 4: Edgar Ooms
Position 5: Rebecca A. Stillings and Marco Gonzales.
Rochester School District
Position 1: Michael Langer
Position 5: Curtis Haley, Mark Weaver and Thomas Trott.
Tenino School District
Position 1: Kasey Schiewe
Position 5: Forrest Bergin
Yelm Community Schools
Position 1: Juan S. Castiblanco and Mark L. Rohwedder
Position 4: Debbie Edwards
Olympia Municipal Court Judge
Position 1: Scott Ahlf.
Fire District 3 (Lacey)
Position 1: Richard (Rick) Kelling and Doug Hartz.
Position 5: Melissa Gamble.
Fire District 6 (East Olympia)
Position 2: Brodie Smith, Richard C. Wells and Pete Suver.
Fire District 8 (South Bay)
Position 5: Daniel Bivens
Fire District 9 (McLane Black Lake)
Position 2: Mark Campeau
Position 3: Len Albert
Position 4: Richard Milligan
Fire District 12
Position 1: Everett D. Evans and Curtis Behrens
Position 3: Ross F. Demmel and Alex D. Murray
Fire District 13 (Griffin)
Position 1: Casey Black
Fire District 17 (Bald Hills)
Position 2: Gerald L. Bickett
Southeast Thurston Fire Authority
Position 1: Kevin Rademacher
West Thurston Regional Fire Authority (Littlerock)
Position 2: Calvin Dahl
Position 3: John Ricks
Cemetery District 1 (Grand Mound)
Position 2: Kelly Mulvaney
Cemetery District 2 (Yelm)
Position 2: Judith M. Cusick
Comments