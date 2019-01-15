Rep. Nancy Pelosi reclaimed the speakership of the House of Representatives on opening day of the 116th Congress. This is the second time Pelosi has held this role and she will be leading the most diverse Congress in U.S. history.
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited troops in Iraq on Dec. 26. It was Trump’s first time visiting the region. During remarks to troops, Trump defended his decision to pull out of Syria.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump took Christmas Eve calls from children anxious to find out where Santa is on his gift-giving journey. During one call, Trump asked a 7-year-old named Collman, "Are you still a believer in Santa?"