Take a look inside this tiny house in Bellingham

Tiny houses are popping up in Bellingham, WA, for people trying to downsize their living space, or looking for a simpler, more economic living style.
Miss Washington 2017 Nicole Renard put her bones into learning Washington born rapper Macklemore's 'Can't Hold Us.' "I just really love learning all the words to really fast rap songs & he has a TON of great ones," said Nicole on Twitter.

Travel Tacoma+Pierce County's promotional video for the area. The organization's president and CEO, Bennish Brown, is moving on to Augusta, Georgia to lead the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau.

National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down north of Darlington in Butte County on Thursday, June 21. The tornado formed during a severe thunderstorm in the area between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. This video was taken from Highway 96.