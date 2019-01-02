Child in home hit by bullet in gang-related gunfire; FBI offers $5,000 reward

A 14-year-old was struck by a bullet inside a home near Caldwell early Wednesday morning in a gang-related shooting, according to a press release from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.
The child suffered serious injuries and was still in a local hospital Wednesday afternoon, police said. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrests and convictions of those involved.
The shooting happened was reported at about 3:40 a.m. in the 14000 block of Helen Lane. Investigators determined the house was struck multiple times in what they believe was a targeted attack.
“It is troublesome to see a resurgence of gang activity in our community, especially when innocent children are caught in the middle,” Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said in the release. “Those who were involved in this incident, either before or after, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. If you know something, you need to come forward.”
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The FBI Metro Violent Crimes Task Force is assisting with the case, sheriff’s office spokesman Joe Decker told the Statesman.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office at: 208-454-7531 or 208-454-7480, or Crime Stoppers: 208-343-2677 (COPS).
Comments