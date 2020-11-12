The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

State

Olympic mountain goat removal more than halfway complete

Mountain goats being delivered to the North Cascades via helicopter
Mountain goats being delivered to the North Cascades via helicopter J Berger National Park Service

The latest chapter in scientists’ plan to capture and relocate all 725 of Olympic National Park’s mountain goats is more than halfway complete, after a new round of culling killed 31 goats in September and October.

This was the third summer that state and federal agencies used helicopters and tranquilizer darts to airlift the wayward animals, considered an invasive species in the Olympics, back to their ancestral home in the North Cascades - a habitat which boasts delicious salt deposits, making it more suitable for goats than the salt-lacking Olympics.

Mountain goats were introduced in the Olympics in the 1920s by hunters, and have been damaging to native flora and fauna.

In 2018, the National Park Service and Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife finalized a plan to remove the entire Olympic mountain goat population. It prioritizes safely capturing and releasing them throughout the summer and fall until conditions become icy and hazardous, and then killing the remaining ones.

The fall operation centered on the Daniel J. Evans wilderness area, with several rounds of targeted killing in September and October, according to a NPS press release.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The lethal removal was done by 20 teams of trained volunteers, chosen through an elaborate vetting process in which over 1,200 groups applied.

So far, 412 goats have been removed from the Olympics. 325 of those goats were safely airlifted to the North Cascades.

Profile Image of Brandon Block
Brandon Block
Brandon Block is The Olympian’s Housing and Homelessness Reporter. He is a Corps Member with Report For America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Washington state

Gov. Jay Inslee to hold televised address on COVID-19

November 12, 2020 10:28 AM

Washington state

FBI investigating hack involving black students at Gonzaga

November 12, 2020 8:41 AM

Washington state

Police: Man arrested after injuring 3 in head-on collision

November 12, 2020 6:07 AM

Washington state

Suspected gunman fatally shot by cops in Woodinville ID’d

November 12, 2020 5:16 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service