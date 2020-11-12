Olympic mountain goat removal more than halfway complete

Mountain goats being delivered to the North Cascades via helicopter National Park Service

The latest chapter in scientists’ plan to capture and relocate all 725 of Olympic National Park’s mountain goats is more than halfway complete, after a new round of culling killed 31 goats in September and October.

This was the third summer that state and federal agencies used helicopters and tranquilizer darts to airlift the wayward animals, considered an invasive species in the Olympics, back to their ancestral home in the North Cascades - a habitat which boasts delicious salt deposits, making it more suitable for goats than the salt-lacking Olympics.

Mountain goats were introduced in the Olympics in the 1920s by hunters, and have been damaging to native flora and fauna.

In 2018, the National Park Service and Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife finalized a plan to remove the entire Olympic mountain goat population. It prioritizes safely capturing and releasing them throughout the summer and fall until conditions become icy and hazardous, and then killing the remaining ones.

The fall operation centered on the Daniel J. Evans wilderness area, with several rounds of targeted killing in September and October, according to a NPS press release.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The lethal removal was done by 20 teams of trained volunteers, chosen through an elaborate vetting process in which over 1,200 groups applied.

So far, 412 goats have been removed from the Olympics. 325 of those goats were safely airlifted to the North Cascades.