Bremerton-based construction company fined $92,000 for unsafe working conditions

Cloise & Mike Construction Inc. of Bremerton is being fined more than $92,000 for serious safety violations, including failing to enforce the use of fall protection while roofing a home under construction in Hoquiam.

The state Department of Labor & Industries received an anonymous report in May that employees were working at height without proper fall protection, and employees were not wearing masks or social distancing, which is a violation of COVID-19 workplace safety rules. Some of the violations were photographed.

L&I said in a news release that Cloise & Mike Construction has a 20-year history of violations. In addition to the violation in Hoquiam, the company also has committed violations in Bremerton, Bainbridge Island, Gig Harbor, Tacoma, and Lakewood.

However, Cloise & Mike is currently appealing the Hoquiam decision.

“This isn’t a case of the company not knowing what the rules are,” Anne Soiza, the L&I assistant director, said in a news release.

“Cloise & Mike has ignored their fall hazards, putting their workers at serious risk, for nearly two decades. We hope these substantial fines will motivate them to recognize their obligations and prevent any future tragic outcome for their workers,” said Soiza.