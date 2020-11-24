L&I sees a spike in complaints about businesses violating COVID-19 rules and restrictions

With COVID-19 numbers rising rapidly, the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) is responding to an increasing number of complaints that companies are not following rules and regulations pertaining to employees and customers.

Since July, L&I has cited 20 businesses for mask violations as a result of complaints. In October alone, L&I received more than 1,300 complaints about businesses not enforcing mask use rules with their employees and customers. In the last week, the number of new complaints has tripled, the agency reports.

Nine businesses were fined in the last two months for mask violations:

Agate Store (Shelton) — The market was fined $7,500 for not enforcing employee or customer mask use and other non-COVID safety violations. The business has appealed.

My Good Market #5082 (Lacey) — Fined $6,000 for not enforcing customer mask use, not taking employee temperatures. An appeal has not been received.

Hwy 99 Tire Center LLC (Vancouver) — Fined $4,500 for not enforcing employee or customer mask use and lack of a written safety program. The business did not appeal.

Skagit Arms (Burlington) — The firearm and ammunition store was fined $3,600 for not requiring employees or customers to wear masks and for violating social distancing rules. The business has 15 days to appeal.

Hot Toddy’s Coffee (Spokane) — Fined $3,000 for employees not wearing masks or social distancing. Did not appeal.

Hot Mama’s Espresso (Walla Walla) — Fined $2,400 for not enforcing the customer mask requirement and no signage posted requiring masks. The business has appealed.

Second Wind Espresso Inc. #2 (Spokane) — Fined $1,800 for employees not wearing masks or social distancing. The business has appealed.

The Ugly Duck Inc. (Spokane) — The building materials warehouse store was fined $1,200 for employees not wearing masks. Did not appeal.

Red Carpet Car Wash (Sequim) — Fined $900 for employees not wearing masks. The business has appealed.

Meanwhile, Summit Trampoline Park in Bellingham was one of three trampoline businesses in trouble for violating the governor’s original Safe Start proclamation issued July 24. That order prohibited most businesses from operating unless their county is in the appropriate phase of the statewide plan to reopen, and the businesses follow specific safety requirements.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The other companies were A & D Trampolines, which operates as Altitude Trampoline Park in Marysville, and BK Sports, which operates as Altitude Spokane.

Trampoline parks are considered entertainment/recreation facilities and are not allowed to be open during phase two of the Safe Start order.

Each of the parks was cited for actively operating in violation of the governor’s order and face a penalty of $9,639. All three have appealed.

For more information on L&I, log on to the L&I Dashboard.