Helicopter crash kills 3 Idaho National Guard members. Little orders flags at half staff

Three members of the Idaho National Guard were killed when a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 near Boise. Supplied, Idaho National Guard

Three members of the Idaho Army National Guard were killed when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed just south of Lucky Peak Lake near Boise on Tuesday.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night, according to a news release from the Idaho National Guard. The three killed were participating in a “routine training flight,” and they were the only people on board when the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed.

“This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community,” Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general and commander of the Idaho National Guard, said in a news release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones as we work through this tragedy.”

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday morning ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the three killed.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of three brave and talented pilots killed during service to our state and nation,” Little said in a news release. “Their tragic deaths leave an emptiness in the lives of their families and loved ones, the entire National Guard community, and all of us.”

Before the crash, Guard officials last spoke to the helicopter crew at 7:45 p.m. An emergency transmitter locator onboard the helicopter was activated around 8 p.m., causing Guard crews to immediately begin a search with air and ground crews.

Search teams found the aircraft and personnel around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Christopher Borders, public affairs officer for the Idaho Guard, said Wednesday morning that the closest landmark to the crash site is Three Point Mountain, located to the south of Lucky Peak Lake and to the southeast of Boise.

The crash was still under investigation as of Wednesday morning.

Names of those killed have not yet been released, pending notification of family.

Previous crashes

Another Idaho Army National Guard helicopter, an Apache based at Gowen Field, crashed on Nov. 6, 2014, killing Guard members Jon Hartway, 43, of Kuna, and Stien Gearhart, 50, of Meridian.

They were on a training mission when runaway RPMs triggered an automatic shutdown of both engines. The helicopter crashed in a field south of Boise, killing both men.

Gearhart and Hartway were experienced, highly rated pilots who had served in combat in Afghanistan.

Another Idaho National Guard aircraft, a one-seat A-10, crashed in the Treasure Valley in 2000, killing the pilot.

An OH-58 helicopter crashed in Eastern Idaho during flood relief efforts in 1997, killing two National Guard members and seriously injuring another.