State

Is spring not spring without Girl Scout Cookies? Head to QFC

Haliyah DuBois, 10, receives a handmade card from fellow Girl Scout Danica Brokaw at her stand outside of Fred Meyers on 72nd and Pacific Avenue in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, March 15, 2018. DuBois returned to sell cookies after two men tried to rob the Girl Scout the previous weekend.
Haliyah DuBois, 10, receives a handmade card from fellow Girl Scout Danica Brokaw at her stand outside of Fred Meyers on 72nd and Pacific Avenue in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, March 15, 2018. DuBois returned to sell cookies after two men tried to rob the Girl Scout the previous weekend. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

Girl scout cookies are now being sold at 56 QFC stores across the state, according to a joint press release from the grocery chain Kroger and the Girl Scouts of Western Washington.

Door-to-door sales are yet another seasonal traditional the coronavirus pandemic has upended. The girl scouts were previously selling their cookies online, the release notes, but that sale has ended.

The cookies will be sold through May 30 and 100% of the proceeds will go back to local girl scout organizations. Flavors being sold include thin mints, samoas, tagalongs, lemon-ups, trefoils, s’mores, do-si-dos, and gluten-free toffee-tastics.

Profile Image of Brandon Block
Brandon Block
Brandon Block is The Olympian’s Housing and Homelessness Reporter. He is a Corps Member with Report For America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.
  Comments  

Washington state

Washington state OKs bill to give voting rights to parolees

March 25, 2021 11:32 AM

Washington state

North Idaho expands vaccine access because of lack of demand

March 25, 2021 10:08 AM

Washington state

Over 50 infected in COVID-19 outbreak at King County Jail

March 25, 2021 8:32 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service