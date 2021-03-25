Is spring not spring without Girl Scout Cookies? Head to QFC

Haliyah DuBois, 10, receives a handmade card from fellow Girl Scout Danica Brokaw at her stand outside of Fred Meyers on 72nd and Pacific Avenue in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, March 15, 2018. DuBois returned to sell cookies after two men tried to rob the Girl Scout the previous weekend. jbessex@gateline.com

Girl scout cookies are now being sold at 56 QFC stores across the state, according to a joint press release from the grocery chain Kroger and the Girl Scouts of Western Washington.

Door-to-door sales are yet another seasonal traditional the coronavirus pandemic has upended. The girl scouts were previously selling their cookies online, the release notes, but that sale has ended.

The cookies will be sold through May 30 and 100% of the proceeds will go back to local girl scout organizations. Flavors being sold include thin mints, samoas, tagalongs, lemon-ups, trefoils, s’mores, do-si-dos, and gluten-free toffee-tastics.