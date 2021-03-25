State
Is spring not spring without Girl Scout Cookies? Head to QFC
Girl scout cookies are now being sold at 56 QFC stores across the state, according to a joint press release from the grocery chain Kroger and the Girl Scouts of Western Washington.
Door-to-door sales are yet another seasonal traditional the coronavirus pandemic has upended. The girl scouts were previously selling their cookies online, the release notes, but that sale has ended.
The cookies will be sold through May 30 and 100% of the proceeds will go back to local girl scout organizations. Flavors being sold include thin mints, samoas, tagalongs, lemon-ups, trefoils, s’mores, do-si-dos, and gluten-free toffee-tastics.
