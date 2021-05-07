Northbound I-5 shut down for fatal crash and 3 semi truck collision near Fife

Two serious collisions near Fife have shut down northbound Interstate 5 and caused massive traffic backups, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

It all started about 3:50 a.m. when a man walking on the right shoulder on I-5 crossed the northbound lanes and was hit by two vehicles just north of 70th Avenue East.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

That incident created a slowdown and shortly afterward, a semi-trailer was unable to stop in time for traffic at 54th Avenue East and struck the rear of another semi truck, which was pushed into a third semi truck.

“We had this chain reaction,” Trooper Robert Reyer said.

One of the semi-trailers was fully loaded with milk and cream, which spilled all over the northbound lanes. Vehicles passing the scene then tracked the milk and cream for several miles north of the wreck “creating an icy road” and dangerous driving conditions, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Another semi was carrying 30,000 pounds of fish that must be reloaded onto another truck and hauled away.

There was also a diesel fuel spill from one of the semi-trailers, WSDOT said.

The cleanup involves several state agencies, including the Department of Ecology, because milk is toxic to fish so it can’t just be washed off I-5 for fear the runoff would get into Puget Sound.

WSDOT said the investigation and cleanup could take hours.

Traffic backups extend to 56th Street in South Tacoma and were causing congestion on side streets in Puyallup and other parts of Pierce County. State routes 512 and 167 are also backed up.

All northbound I-5 lanes are blocked and traffic is being detoured to 54th Street. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Here's a look at some of the backup that's formed from these two collisions on northbound I-5. Use alternate routes, this will take a while! pic.twitter.com/UrUBnjJRmD — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 7, 2021