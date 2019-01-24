Ted Bundy, serial killer raised in Tacoma, speaks about his crimes in Netflix docuseries

It’s been 30 years since serial killer Ted Bundy was executed for killing at least 36 women, a spree that started in Washington and continued for years across 11 states.
To mark the day, Netflix released “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes,” a four-part streaming true crime docuseries based on 150 hours of audio interviews with journalists and archival footage telling the tale of one of the most notorious serial killers.
It coincides with the movie debut of “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” this weekend at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.
The movie stars Zac Effron and is directed by Joe Berlinger, who is also the filmmaker behind the docuseries.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“I’m not an animal. I’m not crazy. I’m just a normal individual,” Bundy says in a trailer of the docuseries.
Bundy moved to Tacoma when he was 9.
Some believe he started killing when he was 14 and that Ann Marie Burr, an 8-year-old girl kidnapped from her North End home in August 1961, was his first victim.
Bundy denied it in a letter to the girl’s mother and DNA was unable to prove a connection, but Bundy is still listed as a suspect in the unsolved cold case.
He was arrested in 1975 and sentenced to death after being convicted of raping and killing two sorority sisters and a 12-year-old girl.
Bundy died in the electric chair on Jan. 24, 1989, at the Florida State Prison at the age of 42.
“There’s a lot of serial killing in this country, and yet the name ‘Bundy’ always floats to the top,” Berlinger told Rolling Stone magazine for a piece on Bundy. “I wanted to dive into that and understand why. Why is it Bundy with this perverse, almost rock star-like status?”
Comments