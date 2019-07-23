Bison charges at 9-year-old girl, tosses her in the air at Yellowstone

Tourist tests her luck by petting a bison in Yellowstone Park The tourist was caught on video repeatedly trying to pet a bison lying down in the Old Faithful area of Yellowstone National Park on April 16. Surprisingly, the woman was not injured. Last year, several tourists were gored while trying to snap pho Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The tourist was caught on video repeatedly trying to pet a bison lying down in the Old Faithful area of Yellowstone National Park on April 16. Surprisingly, the woman was not injured. Last year, several tourists were gored while trying to snap pho

A 9-year-old girl from Odessa, Florida, is the latest Yellowstone National Park tourist injured by a bison, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

Officials said the girl, who has not been identified, was part of a group of roughly 50 people standing within 5 to 10 feet of the bull bison on Monday. After about 20 minutes, the animal charged the group, tossing the girl into the air.

The incident occurred near Observation Point Trail in the Old Faithful area.

The child’s family took her to the Old Faithful Lodge, where she was assessed by emergency medical providers. She was later taken to Old Faithful Clinic and released.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Yellowstone officials are still investigating the incident, and no citations have been issued.

In recent years, several tourists have been charged at or gored by bison, which are considered the most dangerous wildlife in the park. More often than not, humans provoke the animals by coming too close, according to a study published in January. Tourists have also attempted to pet the bison, and one family put a baby bison in their car because they thought it looked cold.

In the Monday news release, officials again reiterated the importance of maintaining a safe distance from wildlife. Tourists should stay 25 yards from large animals such as bison, elk, deer and moose, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.