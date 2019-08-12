Man who was convicted of Pierce County crimes has escaped state prison, authorities say

Mark D. Vannausdle Courtesy

State prison officials and law enforcement agencies continued to search for an inmate convicted of crimes in Pierce County who escaped from the Olympic Corrections Center.

Mark D. Vannausdle, 60, escaped at about 7 a.m. on Sunday while en route from his living unit to the dining facility for breakfast, according to the Department of Corrections. The living quarters and dining facility have separate fences around them but there is no fence around the entire perimeter, said DOC spokeswoman Janelle Guthrie.

“We have a good sense of where he’s located, but have not located him yet,” she said Monday morning.

The prison in Forks deployed its Inmate Recovery Team and the Jefferson County Sheriff Department is assisting. The Inmate Recovery Team from Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen has also joined the search, along with the State Patrol.

Vannausdle was convicted of assault and robbery with firearm enhancements in Pierce County. He began serving a 20-year sentence on Sept. 10, 2002. His release date had been tentatively set for Jan. 1, 2021. Vannausdle had been an inmate at the Olympic Corrections Center since June 12, 2017.

DOC advised anyone who sees said if a person Vannausdle to not approach him, but call the Olympics Corrections Center at 360-374-7000 or call 911.

The Olympic Corrections Center, which opened in 1968, is a minimum custody facility that houses about 380 male inmates. Commonly referred to as a camp or work camp, it is a facility where during the last four years of their sentence, inmates classified as “low risk” are eligible to work in the community under supervision, Guthrie said.