Update: Boy abducted in Montana found safe, Amber Alert canceled

Police issued a statewide Amber Alert in Idaho Thursday morning to alert the public to the abduction of a child from Montana — and less than an hour later put out an update that the boy had been found safe, and the vehicle recovered.

The alert said the suspect, Lanetta Kay Mellstead, “incapacitated” the boy’s father and took the child. She’s the mother of the boy, but did not have custody.

The update from police had no information on whether Mellstead has been located, but an official in the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office told the Statesman she has been located.

The victim was Tyran Ban Campen, a 7-year-old boy. He was abducted at 5 p.m. on Wednesday from De Borgia, Montana. That’s in western Montana, about 90 miles northwest of Missoula.

Mellstead also goes by the names Van Campen, Karisa and Ross, according to Amber Alert information. The 43-year-old is described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She’s about 5-foot-5 tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

She was believed to be driving a black 1996 Ford Explorer with Montana license plate number 540676B. Police “pinged” her cellphone and it showed she was traveling west and is possibly in western Montana or Idaho. The alert Thursday morning said she was possibly headed to Nampa.

Mellstead was convicted in three separate forgery cases and two felony drug possession charges, according to The Missoulian.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with more information as we get it.