Washington state joins fight against changes to the Endangered Species Act

Washington joined a multi-state coalition Wednesday in filing a federal lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s changes to the rules governing the Endangered Species Act.

“For more than four decades, the Endangered Species Act has been a worldwide model of conservation law,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson said at a press conference in Seattle. “This administration has shown over and over that it will stop at nothing to slash regulations at the whim of industry interests, even if it means putting our shared ecosystem at risk.”

California, Massachusetts and Maryland are leading the coalition of 17 states, the District of Columbia and New York City that filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Ferguson said the three rules published in August by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service “illegally and arbitrarily weaken essential protections in the Endangered Species Act.” Two of the rules take effect Thursday and a third will be implemented Oct. 28.

There are 49 species in Washington listed under the Endangered Species Act, including southern resident orcas, pygmy rabbits, green sea turtles and several salmon species, including some chinook, chum and sockeye.

Ferguson said the new rules increase the likelihood that these species will lose their federal protections before they have fully recovered.

The defendants are Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and the U.S. Fish and Wild Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service.

An Interior Department spokesperson didn’t return a message seeking comment, but the agency in August said the regulations are “designed to increase transparency and effectiveness and bring the administration of the Act into the 21st century.”

“The best way to uphold the Endangered Species Act is to do everything we can to ensure it remains effective in achieving its ultimate goal — recovery of our rarest species,” Bernhardt said in a written statement. “The Act’s effectiveness rests on clear, consistent and efficient implementation. An effectively administered Act ensures more resources can go where they will do the most good: on-the-ground conservation.”