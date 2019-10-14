74-year-old mushroom hunter vanishes while hiking in Washington, deputies say

SHARE COPY LINK

The search continued on Monday for a 74-year-old mushroom picker who disappeared over the weekend while hiking in southern Washington, according to local authorities.

The missing woman, Jung C. VanAtta of Vancouver, was reported lost around 3 p.m. Saturday by a friend, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Monday. VanAtta had been hunting for mushrooms about 15 miles northwest of Stevenson with 87-year-old Donald Bergseng, also of Vancouver, deputies said.

The pair returned to their car around 10 a.m. Saturday, but VanAtta decided to head out again with plans to come back in an hour. She did not return, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“She had never picked in the area and was not familiar with the property,” deputies said Monday. “Friends and family searched the area, alerting our office later in the afternoon.”

Deputies launched a search on Saturday, which continued unsuccessfully until 2:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Deputies said the search continued on Sunday with teams of dogs, aerial drones, ground teams and a helicopter.

Authorities said VanAtta did not have a phone with her, according to FOX 12, which described her as “a Korean woman who is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has ‘salt and pepper hair.’ She was described as a novice mushroom picker and was last seen wearing a purple coat with white trim.”