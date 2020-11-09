Warming up your car in Washington? Running it unattended is against the law, cops say

Washington winters can be brutal, especially for those who have to head out early in the morning.

Many start their engines and head back inside to keep warm for that reason, but it turns out that’s illegal, according to state law.

“No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine,” the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 46.61.600 says.

Most vehicles stolen in Washington were taken from homes (37.6%), according to the 2019 Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs report. Parking lots and garages have the second highest rate of car thefts at 26%, the WASPC reported.

“What happens is people see it as an opportunity to take your vehicle, because it is insecure and it is running,” Sgt. Rigo Pruneda of the Pasco Police Department told KNDO. “So we just want to remind everybody, if they are going to warm up the car, please do not leave it unattended. Stay with the vehicle.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Leaving a car running unattended can result in a ticket, according to KNDO.

Laws prohibiting people from leaving cars running while unattended aren’t just meant to prevent theft. A lot of states have made it illegal because of emissions issues, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Spokane has a municipal code prohibiting idling in some areas for more than 60 seconds as part of its Carbon Monoxide Nonattainment Area Implementation Plan, the EPA says.

In 2019, Washington had the fourth most vehicle thefts in the United States at 24,402 offenses reported, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Those reports resulted in only 1,367 arrests , the WASPC 2019 report says.

Yakima was No. 9 on the III’s 2019 report of the top 10 metropolitan areas with the most motor vehicle thefts. The city had 1,325 vehicles stolen in 2019, the III report says.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER