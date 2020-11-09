Father and son painting Seattle church electrocuted by power line, Washington cops say

A father died after he and his son were electrocuted while painting a church in Washington, The Seattle Times reported.

The two men were using an aluminum ladder outside the Madrona Grace Presbyterian Church in Seattle, according to the Times. The father, 52, and the son, 27, were standing on the ground Saturday when a gust of wind blew the ladder they were moving into a nearby power line and electrocuted them, a news release from the Seattle Police Department said.

The Seattle Times reported that a Seattle Fire Department spokesman said the father was on the ground while the son was on the ladder when it fell against the power line. The fire department did not immediately respond to a request for clarification from McClatchy News.

The father died at the scene while the son was taken to a hospital, according to the release. The pastor of the church plans to launch a fund for the men’s families, the Times reported.

Seattle police are investigating the incident, “but initial information indicates this was an accident,” the release said.

