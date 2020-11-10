Job search requirements for unemployed continue to be optional in Washington state

Job search requirements for unemployed workers in Washington state remain optional until Dec. 7. Associated Press file, 2015

Job search requirements are once again on hold for unemployed workers in Washington state during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a brief email exchange Tuesday, Nick Demerice, media representative for the department, told The News Tribune that job search requirements for those filing for jobless aid would remain optional through the first part of December.

According to the department’s Tuesday announcement, “The governor, with support from the Legislature, has announced that job search requirements will remain suspended through Dec. 7.

“This means the soonest claimants will be required to actively seek work is the week of Dec. 13.”

Claimants can continue to answer “no” to the job search question on weekly claims until the pause is lifted.

Before the latest extension, job searches were to remain optional through Nov. 9.

The pause initially started in March as a way to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Washington state and was extended in the following months.