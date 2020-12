Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is holding a virtual press conference Monday, Dec. 14, to announce an equity policy package as part of his 2021-2023 budget proposal, according to a press release from his office.

Joining him will be Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler and state Reps. Melanie Morgan (D-Parkland) and Mia Gregerson (D-SeaTac).

The press conference will be livestreamed via TVW: