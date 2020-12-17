Watch: Washington Gov. Inslee to roll out full budget proposal Thursday

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference for Thursday, Dec. 17, where he’ll roll out his full 2021-23 budget proposal, including proposals related to COVID-19, according to an advisory from his office.

Planning to join the governor Thursday are: state Sens. Karen Keiser (D-Des Moines) and June Robinson (D-Everett); state Rep. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane); David Schumacher, director of the Office of Financial Management; and Dominique Morel, director of retail operations at REI.

