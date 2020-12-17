Arrow goes flying into Washington driver’s car and shatters rear window, photos show

A Washington resident accidentally shot an arrow through a car’s back window in south King County. Take a look at the damage. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson

An errant arrow flew into a car’s rear windshield Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

“A resident of the area was shooting their compound bow and one got away and went through the back window of this car,” Washington state trooper Rick Johnson told McClatchy News in an email.

Photos show the arrow stuck in the windshield before it apparently shattered the glass.

The car was located near Highway 164 and 196th Ave. in south King County, Washington state trooper Rick Johnson tweeted.

#ThisHappened WB SR 164 and 196th in south King County today. A resident of the area was shooting their compound bow and one got away and went through the back window of this car. No injuries and the bow owner came forward. Charges will be Reckless Endangerment. pic.twitter.com/sqNKdr8vZ9 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) December 17, 2020

The owner of the bow and arrow came forward and Johnson told McClatchy the person was not hunting in the area at the time of the accident.

No one was injured, Johnson tweeted.

Authorities have not identified the bow owner because he was not arrested, though charges of “reckless endangerment” are being referred to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Johnson said.