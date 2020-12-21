Riding the ferry in Washington this holiday season brings risks — and these changes

Washington transportation officials don’t want people to take the ferry for the holidays. Doing so risks spreading COVID-19 and the wait may not be worth it. The Washington state ferry Tacoma crosses the Puget Sound in view of the Olympic mountains behind Thursday morning, Dec. 6, 2018, in Seattle. AP

The Washington State Department of Transportation is asking people not to board a ferry this holiday season as restrictions remain in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, the agency announced in a news release.

“With guidance to limit gatherings during a time we normally spend with family and friends, the holidays will be different for many this year,” Amy Scarton, head of Washington State Ferries said in a statement in the release.

Only ride for “essential travel”

People should only ride the ferries for “essential travel” and those who do need to use them should expect some changes, the release said. The scheduling has been changed and wait times are expected to be lengthy, according to the release.

First, ferry-riders must wear a mask and those who board in cars are advised to stay inside them for the duration of the ride, The Seattle Times reported. Those driving on board should also expect wait times to be longer than usual, especially “with Christmas falling on a Friday this year … and the Saturday and Sunday following the holiday are expected to be the busiest,” according to the release.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For those who want to avoid the wait, WSDOT recommends traveling in the early morning or late evening. Officials “will enforce reduced occupancy in terminals … for walk-on passengers” in order “to maintain physical distance standards,” the release said.

Scheduling changes

Several routes will operate on different schedules than years past.

Seattle/Bainbridge, Seattle/Bremerton and Mukilteo/Clinton: Final daily round trip suspended

Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth: Two-boat schedule instead of three; late-night sailings suspended

Edmonds/Kingston: Final round trip suspended on Fridays and Saturdays

Anacortes/San Juan Islands: Winter schedule (no Sidney, British Columbia service)

“On Friday, Dec. 25 and Friday, Jan. 1, there will be a few schedule changes for the Edmonds/Kingston, Mukilteo/Clinton and Point Defiance/Tahlequah routes,” the release said. “The Seattle/Bainbridge Island route will operate on a Saturday timetable on both days. Holiday sailings are marked on the schedule page for each route.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Washington has the “largest ferry system in the U.S.” and it boasts a ridership of nearly 24 million passengers a year, the release said.

COVID-19 in Washington

As of Monday, the Washington State Department of Health reported 222,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state. There have been 3,104 deaths, the agency reported.