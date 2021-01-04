Your New Year’s resolutions are easier to keep in this Washington city, report shows

WalletHub determined which cities in the US were best at keeping New Year’s resolutions. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Keeping New Year’s resolutions is rarely easy, but people in this Washington city tend to be more successful at it, according to WalletHub.

Seattle was ranked No. 3 on a list of places where residents have the best chances of sticking with their goals for the months ahead, the company’s report found.

To come up with the findings, the personal finance website said it looked at data from 182 cities, including the most populous within each state and the country as a whole. Using data from the U.S. government and other resources, researchers determined places where people were the least likely to fall short of goals related to health, work, relationships, finances and “bad” habits.

Seattle ranked in the top five for keeping financial resolutions and it was No. 6 in keeping relationship resolutions, according to the report. Financial resolutions were calculated using data such as annual income, credit scores and poverty rate, and relationship resolutions were measured using the number of “nightlife establishments,” restaurants per capita, average wedding costs, etc.

Other Washington cities that made the list were Tacoma (No. 93), Spokane (No. 87) and Vancouver (No. 85).

Nationwide, the place where residents were most likely to keep their 2021 goals was Scottsdale, Arizona, just outside Phoenix. The worst place for sticking to a New Year’s resolution was Gulfport, Mississippi, results show.