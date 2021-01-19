Washington state

Washington’s HealthPlanFinder used by more than 2 million in 2020

A monitor shows an example of comparable health insurance rates on the Washington Healthplanfinder website, where consumers will be able to shop for health insurance, Monday, Sept. 30, 2013, in Seattle. The new site, which allows consumers to compare and purchase health insurance plans and to see if they are eligible for government subsidies, is Washington state’s online answer to the Affordable Care Act, which is available to the public beginning Tuesday. AP

More Washingtonians sought out solutions to health care insurance coverage in 2020 than ever before.

A record number of Washington residents secured health coverage through Washington’s Healthplanfinder. About 2 million residents received free or low-cost Apple Health coverage, and the remaining 215,000 enrolled in qualified health plans.

This past December saw an average of 1,500 individuals a day enrolled in Apple Health, according to the state’s health care exchange.

“The numbers reflect the need of Washingtonians losing their employer-sponsored health coverage because of the pandemic,” Exchange CEO Pam MacEwan said in a statement.

For more information, log on to www.wahealthplanfinder.org or download the WA Health Finder mobile app.

