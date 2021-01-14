19-year-old kicks two unsuspecting women in the head in separate attacks, WA cops say

Officers have arrested a 19-year-old after identifying him in videos allegedly showing him kick two unsuspecting women in the head on separate occasions, the Seattle Police Department said in a news release.

The first attack happened Jan. 6 on a Metro bus, according to the release. The suspect, who was not named, is seen boarding the bus on surveillance video moments before he “became upset about a woman talking on the phone and then kicked her in the head,” the release said.

The assault left the woman with a concussion, according to the release.

The next day, a 56-year-old woman planting flowers at the base of a tree on a sidewalk was kicked in the head from behind by an “unprovoked” attacker, the release said. The man, determined to be the same suspect from the previous attack, continued walking down the sidewalk after assaulting the woman, according to the release.

The woman “sustained serious injuries requiring hospital admission, including approximately 10 fractures to her cheekbone, nose, sinuses and eye socket,” the release said.

Detectives interviewed the suspect and will book him into the King County Jail for investigation of assault, according to the release.