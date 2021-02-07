Simpson plan for Snake River dams, salmon restoration shows promise with supports, critics

In the wake of U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson’s recent proposal to breach dams on the Snake River in the pursuit of saving Northwest salmon, many of the stakeholders who play a role in the complex issue are hopeful — and some longtime opponents even seem poised to change their tune.

Simpson, an East Idaho Republican representing the state’s 2nd Congressional District, announced Saturday a broad plan to breach four dams — Ice Harbor, Little Goose, Lower Monumental and Lower Granite — on the Lower Snake River in Washington. The $33 billion proposal is an effort to save Northwest salmon, many of which die in the dams when migrating from the ocean back to their spawning grounds in the Idaho Sawtooths. The plan also aims to invigorate industries like hydropower and barge shipping that would see serious consequences from the loss of the dams.

The breaching discussion is not new. Several species of Northwest salmon were placed on the endangered species list in 1995 after a litany of issues including pollution and habitat loss slashed their numbers. As their numbers have dwindled, talks have turned to breaching the four dams, but stakeholders balked. The “salmon wars” have lead to drawn-out debates and litigation.

Conservation groups have long been proponents of the idea, and their celebration of Simpson’s proposal comes as no surprise. But amid the predictable responses since the Saturday announcement are some unlikely takes that could signal the conversation is turning a corner.

“Folks who’ve traditionally been on the other side of the table on this, I’ve heard a lot of thoughtful things from them,” Idaho Conservation League director Justin Hayes said in a phone interview Sunday. “(Things like) ‘Wow, this is comprehensive.’ This addresses concerns that they have, and they’re on the table for discussion.”

Idaho salmon supporters, conservation groups celebrate proposal

Hayes’ organization is among those who view Simpson’s proposal as the right move. The Idaho Conservation League was one of several groups that filed suit last month to halt dam operations a government decision that dismissed the idea of breaching. Under the conditions of Simpson’s proposal, ICL and other organizations would have to agree to a moratorium on lawsuits related to the issue. Hayes said the group would be willing to comply.

“We’re very outcome-focused at ICL,” Hayes said. “A goal of ours has been to restore Idaho salmon and steelhead and we’ve been using the tools available to us to do that. If somebody brings new tools to the discussion, we’re going to let go of our old tools. ... If that’s what a litigation moratorium looks like, we see that is getting the region access to the tools it needs to solve this problem.”

Hayes also pointed to the proposal’s incentives to improve water quality — in part by better managing manure from Idaho farms — as huge wins.

The Nez Perce and Yakima Nation tribes said the proposal will restore their tribal fishing rights and an important part of their culture and history, as well.

Idaho Rivers United, Defenders of Wildlife, the Northwest Sportfishing Industry Association, Trout Unlimited, the National Wildlife Federation and the Idaho Wildlife Federation also voiced support for the plan.

Brian Brooks, executive director of the Idaho Wildlife Federation, said the proposal would be a success even if it’s not the boon for salmon populations that he believes it will be. He pointed to massive debt held by Bonneville Power Administration, which sells the electricity generated by the dams. Brooks said rate payers and taxpayers are footing those bills and could stand to benefit from the billions Bonneville Power would get under Simpson’s proposal.

“Ultimately the hydrosystem is facing three crises,” Brooks said in a phone interview. “It’s failing rate payers, taxpayers and fish. Simpson’s proposal is a fantastic concept to fix all three of those.”

Some opponents hold ground, others consider plan

Breaching the dams would have consequences for hydroelectricity, barge shipping and farmers, all of whom are addressed with incentives or compensation in Simpson’s proposal. Some say it’s still not enough for them to budge from their opposition of breaching.

Republican U.S. representatives from Eastern Washington said the plan would decimate important industries in the Tri-Cities and Lewiston/Clarkston area. The Pacific Northwest Waterways Industry, an association of businesses and groups focused on energy, trade and economic development, said plans for alternate transportation when barge shipping is removed will increase pollution. Officials with the Port of Lewiston, the Idaho Wheat Commission and other stakeholders criticized the efficacy of Simpson’s proposed alternatives.

“Congressman Simpson’s proposal to end salmon litigation by breaching the four lower Snake River dams does little to restore abundant fish runs,” Port of Lewiston manager David Doeringsfeld said in a statement. “His proposal throws billions of taxpayer dollars at unproven ideas and provides no explanation on how his ideas would be implemented.”

But other historic opponents are intrigued.

Darryll Olsen, board representative for the Columbia-Snake River Irrigators Association, told the Tri-City Herald that Simpson wouldn’t get pushback from his group. He said the $750 million proposed for irrigators would match what the industry needs and even provide some cushion.

Kurt Miller, executive director of trade association Northwest River Partners, said Simpson’s plan “is a serious enough proposal that it deserves fair consideration.” In a news release, Miller said he expects more conversation and convincing from Simpson and his team.

Is timing right for big move on salmon?

Hayes, the director of Idaho Conservation League, said the conversation about salmon and dams is in a unique place now.

“We’ve never been able to find a solution because the region never had access to the resources to make good on that,” he said. “How can we find a collaborative solution to salmon recovery if nobody around the table believes that you can actually implement it? Finally this proposal we’ll find the resources to do this right.”

If approved, Simpson’s plan calls for breaching the dams by 2031, leaving a decade to implement infrastructure and set stakeholders up for success. Conservation leaders said they understand the timeline, but salmon returns in Idaho have declined even in the last decade — which means the next ten years will continue to be crucial even if breaching is approved.

“It’s probably the only hope those Idaho salmon have left,” said Trout Unlimited CEO Chris Wood in a phone call Sunday. “It’s not a symbolic bill. (Salmon are) down to 1% of their historic numbers.”

Brooks and Hayes, who both participated in Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s salmon recovery work group that concluded late last year, said the workgroup’s recommendations will be key in keeping numbers up in the meantime.

“We must do everything we can for fish now,” Hayes said. “The urgency is now. Dam removal will take a decade to get to because of the need to help the communities and people be made whole, so you can’t do dam removal tomorrow because we’re not ready for it as a region.”

Hayes said he hopes other stakeholders will stay interested and willing to compromise as proposal moves forward, otherwise it risks stalling out on the same lines that have always snagged the topic.

“I think that will be the big challenge for Simpson’s plan: Can people adopt his mindset of ‘what if’ and ‘can we do it’?” Hayes said.