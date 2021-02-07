Snowy crashes shut down traffic headed east on Snoqualmie Pass

Drivers heading back to Eastern Washington and the Tri-Cities from the Seattle area found some treacherous driving on Interstate 90.

Snoquamie Pass shut down just before 1 p.m. Sunday because of multiple vehicles spinning out on the icy, snowy highway, said the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The crashes were five miles west of the summit at Denny Creek and traffic was backed up.

Snow and rain was expected to continue into Sunday evening as temperatures dropped, according to the National Weather Service.

Chains were required on all westbound vehicles except all-wheel drives, starting four miles east of the summit.

An estimated reopen time for the eastbound lanes was not known.

Snoqualmie Pass had more snow so far this season than in the last 10 years, according to WSDOT.

By mid-January, the cumulative snowfall on the pass was 236 inches. The 10-year average for cumulative snowfall this early in the season is 156 inches.