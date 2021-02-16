Man carjacks 16-year-old girl 20 minutes after leaving jail, Washington police say

A man carjacked a 16-year-old girl 20 minutes after his release from jail in Spokane, Washington, police say.

Marcus Goodman, 31, carjacked the girl in the Browne’s Addition neighborhood about 1.5 miles from the jail at 10:28 p.m. Saturday, police said in a news release. He had been released at 10:08 p.m. in an unrelated felony case.

Police began searching for Goodman and the stolen car, the release says. He was arrested at 1 a.m. in northeast Spokane.

Goodman, an ex-felon, faces new charges including robbery, police say.