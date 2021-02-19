Washington state

These restaurants in Washington are among the best in the country, Yelp users say

Yelp released a new report that determined the best places to eat in the U.S.
Three Washington restaurants rank among the best places to eat in the country, according to a survey from Yelp.

Yelp users say they can’t get enough of these restaurants in the Evergreen State:

The restaurants are among Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021.” To come up with the findings, the customer review website said it asked users about their favorite U.S. dining spots and studied the most popular choices.

“Yelp’s data science team analyzed the submissions from the community to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions, with geographic representation based on equal share of submissions of top-rated restaurants nationally,” the company said Thursday in a blog post.

Overall, the No. 1 restaurant on Yelp’s list was Kelley Farm Kitchen in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

The rankings were released at a time when many restaurants have had trouble staying afloat. Gov. Jay Inslee issued a COVID-19 guidance in November prohibiting restaurants from offering indoor seating.

Restaurants are prohibited from doing so if the region is in phase 1 of the governor’s reopening plan but businesses in phase 2 regions are allowed to offer indoor dining at 25% capacity. All eight regions in the state have moved into phase 2.

Regions had to meet four qualifications before moving into phase 2, including a certain percentage of decreases in case rates, hospital admission rates, an ICU occupancy rate below 90% and a less than 10% positivity rate.

