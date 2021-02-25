Brake lines cut on 25 vehicles in neighborhood, WA cops say. Police seek suspect

Police in Des Moines, Washington are searching for a vandal who cut the brake lines of 25 random vehicles in three days. Getty Images/iStockphoto

At least 25 vehicles had their brake lines slashed over three days in a Washington neighborhood and police are looking for the vandal who clipped them.

A lone suspect is behind the vandalism, police said, and it’s unclear why he has targeted the Des Moines neighborhood, KING reported.

Surveillance cameras in the neighborhood captured a man cutting brake lines, sometimes taking less than a minute, according to KOMO.

“When you watch the videos, you can see that it takes him very little time to cause the damage to these vehicles,” Det-Sgt. David Mohr of the Des Moines Police Department told KING.

Some surveillance footage showed the suspect passing by several cars before stopping to choose the next target, according to KOMO.

“It seems like he was on foot going house to house within the community, which is absolutely crazy,” Tammy Do, whose mother is a resident of the targeted neighborhood and a victim of the vandalism, told KCPQ.

The vandal seems to be picking vehicles opportunistically, KING reported.

“Sometimes it’ll be multiple vehicles in a particular driveway, where he’ll target not just one vehicle, but all the vehicles in a particular driveway,” said Mohr, according to KING.

Mohr recommended people living in the area check their brakes before starting to drive, KCPQ reported. If the brake line has been cut, brake fluid may be leaking from the car and the brakes may feel soft and easily pushed to the ground rather than firm when pressed, according to the TV station.

People are asked to call the Des Moines Police Department if they see any suspicious activity or have any information about the incidents: 206-878-3301.

Des Moines is located on the east shore of Puget Sound, two miles south of Seattle-Tacoma Airport.