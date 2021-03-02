Washington state

Here’s the industry people complained about to the Washington UTC the most in 2020

You might think no one uses a landline phone anymore, but landline telephone companies generated the most complaints to the Washington state Utilities and Transportation Commission in 2020.
You might think no one uses a landline phone anymore, but landline telephone companies generated the most complaints to the Washington state Utilities and Transportation Commission in 2020. Robert F. Bukaty AP

People had a lot to complain about in 2020, but according to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission, landline telephone companies are the thing people officially complained about the most.

According to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission, telephone companies are the thing people complained about the most in 2020.

In its annual analysis of consumer complaints, the commission found 46% of the 698 complaints closed in 2020 were against landline telephone companies.

In the analysis and numbers coming out of the study, it’s clear that complaining paid off for consumers. Regulated companies issued about $50,000 in bill credits and refunds to customers as a result of 2020 consumer complaint investigations.

Of the 320 complaints against telephone companies, customers received nearly $13,500 in bill credits or refunds. The most common complaints involved quality of service, disputed bills, customer service, disconnections, and delayed service.

UTC’s job isn’t just about handling complaints and dealing with grievances. The agency staff also helped consumers find utility assistance, provided information on consumer rights, and assisted consumers in locating permitted residential moving and passenger transportation companies.

If consumers have any complaints, comments or questions about bills or other services, the UTC encourages them to reach out to the Consumer Protection HelpLine at 1-888-333-WUTC (9882), emailing consumer@utc.wa.gov, or visiting www.utc.wa.gov/fileacomplaint.

Profile Image of Andrew Hammond
Andrew Hammond
Hello, I’m Andrew Hammond, and I am new to the Pacific Northwest area. I’ve been a journalist for 13 years, mainly covering sports in the state of Kansas, where I am from. I’m excited to be a part of the Pacific Northwest sports scene. Feel free to follow me on Twitter @ahammTNT
  Comments  

Washington state

Teen fatally shot in Renton; suspect has not been caught

March 02, 2021 4:43 AM

Washington state

Officer injured after suspects in van ram patrol vehicle

March 01, 2021 7:10 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service