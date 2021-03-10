Washington state

‘Unsafe at work.’ Dick’s Drive-In workers file COVID safety complaints, WA officials say

The opening of a Dick’s Drive-In Restaurant in Kent, December 12, 2018.
Employees exposed to COVID-19 were pressured to work and social distancing rules were largely ignored at a popular Washington hamburger chain, according to complaints filed with the state.

Employees at Dick’s Drive-In locations also said there was a lack of access to hot water, hand washing was not always enforced, and refrigerators were contaminated with mold, according to the complaints filed with the Department of Labor & Industries.

“Dick’s Drive-In has a well-established reputation as a beloved community institution and a great place to work, but conditions in these stores right now simply don’t align with this history,” a news release from Working Washington said. “Workers know the company can do better, but managers have consistently failed to address these issues.”

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News, nor did the Department of Labor and Industries.

‘Unsafe at work’

“Dick’s has routinely failed to follow Washington [s]tate emergency proclamations and rules related to COVID-19, which has made me feel unsafe at work and scared that my coworkers or I will contract the virus,” one employee wrote in a complaint.

Management at two Dick’s Drive-In locations in Seattle violated several COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according the complaints made by workers, including:

General safety violations named by workers include:

Dick’s has seven locations across the Seattle area, plus one that is in the works in Bellevue, according to The Seattle Times. The company also has a food truck that delivers Dick’s to areas that lack one of the drive-ins, including Bellingham plus cities in Snohomish and King counties.

