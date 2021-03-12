You can see UW’s iconic cherry blossoms without leaving the couch. Here’s how

The University of Washington doesn’t want people to come to campus to see its iconic cherry blossoms this year with COVID-19, but people can watch virtually. AP

You can see the University of Washington’s iconic cherry blossoms this year without heading to campus.

UW officials said Monday that they don’t want people to come to campus to see its cherry blossoms as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Instead, the university is asking people to stay home and look at the cherry blossoms virtually.

“A number of virtual viewing options are available, including UW Video’s live webcam overlooking the Quad, a virtual tour with photos from campus that will be updated throughout the blooming season and tweets from @uwcherryblossom,” the university said. “Please avoid coming to campus to see the cherry blossoms and instead enjoy them virtually.”

University officials also said people can look for the dozens of varieties of cherry and plum trees that will be blooming until May.

The Seattle Department of Transportation also made an interactive map of trees in the city, so people can see cherry trees in their neighborhoods.

People can click on “Explore street trees” and search for “Prunus” genus, which is cherry and plum trees.

Seattle has been known as one of the best places to see cherry blossom trees.

“Especially famous is the University of Washington’s beautiful old campus, whose garden and the Liberal Arts Quadrangle (known as the Quad), are filled with cherry trees,” Fodor’s Travel reported. “But there are also the Seattle Japanese Gardens, Jefferson Park, the Azalea Way in the Washington Park Arboretum, and Kobe Terrace.”