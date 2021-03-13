Most restaurant workers in Washington probably aren’t vaccinated. Here’s why

The server at your favorite Washington state restaurant has probably not received the COVID-19 vaccine, and is unlikely to be in line for it — despite facing customers in one of the only arenas where masks come off.

When Gov. Inslee expanded vaccine eligibility of essential workers to include employees over the age of 16 in other food sectors like grocery stores and agriculture, restaurants remained out of the loop.

Any Washington resident over the age of 50 with two or more underlying conditions that would exacerbate the effects of the virus will be eligible on April 12; the age drops to 16 and over on April 26.

That timeline is subject to change since the state says it hopes to be able to meet President Joe Biden’s May 1 goal for all adults to have access to the vaccine.

The Department of Health “will do its best to make sure our updated eligibility makes that possible, assuming supply from the federal government continues on the up and up as we expect.”

While the Washington Hospitality Association — whose members include eateries, hotels and entertainment venues across the state — said the industry will continue to “provide a safe, highly regulated place for people to gather,” it has been simultaneously fighting the vaccine eligibility of its workers.

“Our restaurant and hospitality workers have been essential throughout the pandemic, yet will not have access to the vaccine along with other essential workers,” said Anton in a statement following Thursday’s news of the March 22 jump to Phase 3, which increases indoor seating capacity at restaurants to 50 percent for the first time since last November.

“We are disappointed they are once again being left out and in fact being pushed further back in line as the first and second phases have expanded to include others,” Anton said March 4. “We aren’t asking to jump ahead of high risk and first responders; we are asking to be included with other essential food chain and housing workers.”

The governor’s communications deputy Mike Faulk insisted there was no disconnect. Restaurants asked for additional capacity, he said, noting the phased reopening and COVID safety measures have contributed to a decline in case counts.

The vaccine eligibility schedule distinguishes between critical and essential workers in Tier 2, he told The News Tribune by email, with the former being in industries “critical to many aspects of society and the economy, from food production to public transit to places where people can buy essential items.”

In South Tacoma, The Mule Tavern owner Sam Halhuli was grateful for the half-capacity boost but, as restaurateurs have lamented throughout the pandemic, the six-foot rule renders the increase moot in many cases. He is thankful to have a back patio, which he upgraded with a roof and heaters over the winter.

More than anything, he wondered why he and his staff were not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The omission of hospitality workers is a “glaring hole,” said Anton, noting the diversity of the industry’s workforce — about 40 percent are Black, Indigenous and people of color, according to the hospitality association.

Working Washington, a labor advocacy group, believes that COVID safety rules “aren’t being adequately enforced,” according to spokesperson Sage Wilson, while many industry workers remain caught in the tangled web of delayed unemployment checks.

“Instead of picking and choosing what types of workers are ‘essential’ enough to be eligible for vaccines,” she told The News Tribune in an email, “we should follow the basic principle that anyone who is essential enough to be compelled to work in person should have equal access to the vaccine.”

Faulk acknowledged the impact of COVID-19 on restaurant workers’ health and finances, “But there are many critical choices to be made and no singularly perfect answer, especially when vaccine supply remains limited.”