3 strikes and you‘re out? Washington man arrested 3 times in 4 days on suspicion of DUI

A Ferndale man was arrested on suspicion of DUI three times in a four-day period by Washington State Patrol Troopers earlier this week in Whatcom and Skagit counties, according to a State Patrol news release.

“I’ve never heard of the same person being arrested three times in a short period like that,” Trooper Rocky Oliphant told The Bellingham Herald. “I’ve heard of troopers making three arrests in one night, but not the same guy. I’ve arrested the same person twice in one night, but that was back in the day. Three times in four days, that’s pretty crazy.”

Devonte J. Einert, 21, managed the feat between Monday, March 8, and Thursday, March 11, Oliphant told The Herald.

According to the release:

▪ At approximately 2:36 p.m. March 8, a trooper in Whatcom County observed a vehicle on Interstate 5 in Ferndale swerving severely and stopped the vehicle, investigated and arrested Einert on suspicion of DUI. After Einert was processed for the DUI, he was released to the hospital due to undisclosed medical issues.

▪ At approximately 1:18 p.m. March 9, a different trooper responded to a non-injury crash on Interstate 5 near Mount Vernon. After investigating, the trooper suspected Einert of a second DUI. There was a requirement that Einert be evaluated at a hospital before being taken to Skagit County Jail, and it was determined that an overnight stay at the hospital was necessary. Einert was again released to the hospital.

▪ At approximately 9:45 a.m. March 11, a third trooper spotted the same vehicle swerving on Interstate 5 near Mount Vernon. The trooper stopped the vehicle and again arrested Einert on suspicion of DUI. This time, he was booked into Skagit County Jail at 1:30 p.m.

Skagit County Jail records show Einert is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.