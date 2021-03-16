Detective used 29 warrants to find suspects in string of pot shop robberies, WA cops say

Over the course of a year, a Snohomish County detective applied for 29 search warrants in connection with pot shop robberies in several Washington counties. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A detective used 29 search warrants to track down suspects in a string of marijuana store robberies last summer, Washington police said.

A 20-year-old Auburn man was arrested in Seattle on three counts of first-degree robbery with a firearm last week, according to a news release from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Following a yearlong investigation, he is the third suspect to be arrested in connection with the crimes, the release said.

“During all three robberies, the suspects entered the store wearing hoodies and masks, presented firearms, vaulted counters, forced clerks to the floor at gunpoint and demanded cash from the register, while ransacking the businesses,” according to the release. “The suspects filled trash bags and backpacks with various items in the shop before fleeing from the scenes.”

Auburn is a city in King County about 14 miles northeast of Tacoma.

The other suspects, who were not identified by the sheriff’s office, were arrested on Sept. 28, 2020, in Seattle, each on two counts of first-degree robbery with a firearm.

A detective at the sheriff’s office did not immediately return a request for more information from McClatchy News.

A string of robberies

The 20-year-old is suspected of robbing three marijuana dispensaries in August and September 2020, the release said. The two other suspects are accused of taking part in several robberies, mostly pot shops, in Snohomish, King and Kitsap counties, the Everett Herald reported.

Two detectives launched an extensive investigation, gathering evidence “from surveillance footage, social media accounts, cell phones and dozens of search warrants to various cellular, social media and technology companies,” police said. They believe the 20-year-old may have also played a role in several pot shop robberies in King and Snohomish counties, the release said.

During the investigation, detectives recovered five stolen firearms and $31,000 cash.

The 20-year-old was booked into the Snohomish County Jail, the release said. A judge set his bail at $250,000.

Detectives expect additional charges and arrests in the case, according to the release.