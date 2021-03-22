3 men floating on debris rescued after ship sinks off Washington coast, officials say

The Coast Guard rescued three men after their ship sank 5 miles off the Washington coast. They were en route from Tacoma to California, officials said. Coast Guard

Three men were found floating among debris Saturday after their ship sank 5 miles off the coast of Washington, the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard officials rescued the three men near La Push after their 48-foot vessel started taking on water and sinking. They were en route from Tacoma to California, the Coast Guard said.

#BREAKING This afternoon, #USCG crews from La Push, WA, rescued 3 men after their vessel sank 5-miles off the coast while they were en route from Tacoma to California. The men were showing signs of hypothermia. Full press release: https://t.co/mwnc2odcI6 pic.twitter.com/D81cuYem6E — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) March 21, 2021

The men were found among the debris, and none were wearing life jackets, according to the Coast Guard.

“The boatcrew came alongside two of the men and were able to pull them safely aboard the response boat,” the Coast Guard said. “One of the men was struggling to keep afloat.”

The men were showing signs of hypothermia, and their condition is unknown.

“The vessel sank with several hundred gallons of diesel fuel onboard,” the Coast Guard said. “Pollution responders are currently investigating any potential maritime hazards to the public or marine life.”