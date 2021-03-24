Head-on crash kills toddler not wearing seat belt and 3 others, Washington police say

Four people, including a toddler, were killed in a crash near Granger, Washington. The child was not buckled in, troopers say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A head-on crash on a Washington highway left four people dead, including a toddler who was not buckled into a seat belt, police say.

Early Wednesday, five people were involved in a crash on Washington 22 near Granger on the Yakama Indian Reservation, Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson told McClatchy News during a phone interview.

WSP is investigating a 2-car, head on crash near SR 22 and SR 223 near Granger that occurred at 3 AM this morning. Unfortunately 4 people have been killed and another in critical condition. We are still notifying family members at this time. — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) March 24, 2021

A car in the westbound lane crossed the center line and hit a car headed in the opposite direction, KIMA reported. Three people in the car that crossed the center line were killed, including a 3-year-old who was not buckled into a car seat. A 4-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the TV station.

The driver who was struck in the eastbound lane was also killed, the station reported.

Because the crash took place on tribal lands and at least one person involved was enrolled in the tribe, the Yakama Nation Tribal Police Department is handling the investigation, Thorson said.

The tribal police refused to comment.