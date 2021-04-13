‘Slave chains’ lesson leads Washington school district to address racial blind spots

A protester holds a “Black Lives Matter” flag on the on-ramp to I-705 in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The protesters were marching against police violence in the wake of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

A teacher used “slave chains” as a prop during a history lesson on slavery. A Black student said she and her classmates had to build a replica of a slave ship in middle school. More Black students said they have been called the n-word in hallways. Parents complained that their children were bullied during Black History Month.

For some parents, teachers and students, news of the slave chains and other stories shared during focus groups have sparked a renewed urgency in the fight against systemic racism in the Washougal School District.

“I was appalled, I should say, when I found out that there were slave chains that were presented during history class,” one parent said at a focus group. “And that the intention of the school was to show, this is how people were treated. And I would say that that comes from a white privilege perspective. Coming from a Black perspective, you could not show me a more heinous object.”

School leaders say the students’ experiences have opened their eyes to racial blind spots and instances of unconscious bias in the district.

“The board takes allegations of racism seriously, and this behavior is unacceptable,“ Cory Chase, chair of the Washougal school board, told McClatchy News.

Some parents, however, have not been satisfied with the district’s response. At a school board meeting on March 23, three parents and one of the school district’s three Black teachers pushed for more transparency about how racial incidents are investigated.

“To the best of my knowledge, nothing was done to investigate any of these claims,” Michelle Staples, a Washougal High parent, told board members. “Certainly those that gave feedback and reported racism were not informed of any investigation.”

School district officials said privacy laws dictate how much information they can release regarding the complaints.

“In the next week or two, we will meet with the parents of the students who participated in the focus group, and share that the district did complete an investigation of the specific incidents that were described in the transcript,” said Aaron Hansen, an assistant superintendent and civil rights coordinator for Washougal schools.

Superintendent Mary Templeton said the district is making strides “to eliminate institutional racism and each and every form of oppression that perpetuates inequities in our system,” but said there is much work to be done.

‘Road we are on is a bumpy one’

Washougal is a small town on the Washington side of the Columbia River, across from Portland, with a rich history as a stopping point for famous explorers, including Lewis and Clark.

The town is served by the Washougal School District, which has more than 3,200 students. Of those, 80% are white, 11% Hispanic, 1% Black, 1% Asian and 6% identify as two or more races, according to the district’s annual report for 2019-2020. The district has 204 teachers and three are Black, Hansen said.

The school district’s website has a “Equity and Anti-Racism” page, which says “we do not tolerate discrimination, hate, or racism within our schools“ and that “the road we are on is a bumpy one, and we’ve only just started down the path.”

A poster on the page says, “Our Black students want to know that BLACK LIVES MATTER to us, AND THEY DO!

The school district became aware of the slave chains incident in October, Hansen said.

The district had received a SafeSchools alert complaint, alleging that in the 2019 school year a history teacher had passed around chains and handed them to the only Black student in class, asking them to put them on.

“[Officials] tracked down that student … had a conversation with them about it and they said that that’s not something that happened the way it was characterized,” said Lester Brown, communications director for the school district.

Hansen said while the claim that the student was asked to wear the chains was unsubstantiated, he did confirm that chains had been used as a teaching tool in class.

“The school worked with the teacher to understand the impact of the chains being present,” Hansen said. “The school asked the teacher to remove them from the classroom in the fall, and the teacher will not use the chains again.”

Hansen said the parent who brought up the chains during the focus group was also told of the investigation’s results.

A ‘white privilege perspective’

Following the investigation, the district held the first of three focus groups in November, with students of color, parents and at least one teacher to find out more about their experiences in the district, Hansen said.

Besides slave chains, other examples of racist remarks and unconscious bias were discussed, according to a transcript of the meeting obtained by McClatchy News.

One student saying they had to build a replica slave ship in middle school.

“I was the only person there that wasn’t white. I feel like that’s a big reason why [the teacher] allowed that to happen,” the student said. “They were trying to be kind about it and not turn it into a bad thing, but they weren’t realizing that not everyone there thinks the same way.”

Some Black students said they have heard or been called the n-word. “I was getting called the n-word every day in the hallway, almost every passing period,” one student said. “And that has been the whole time I’ve been at Washougal, it has not changed.”

A parent said that a dance coach asked her daughter “how many baby mamas does her dad have?”

“I don’t imagine that she asked any white kids that,” the parent said.

Another parent said Black History month is a very stressful time for Black students.

“You’re just giving the white kids the fodder to bully the Black kids. And that’s what happens every year,” the parent said. “It’s a spike in racism in the schools.”

Not all comments were negative; a Black teacher was praised by students, with one saying, “Because she is Black and she doesn’t have white privilege and so I feel like she empathizes with me a lot more than other teachers do.”

Brown said that any instance that involved a specific allegation was investigated and none were substantiated. The results of those investigations may have not been relayed to the complainants due to privacy rights under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), Brown said.

Hansen, however, said the “specific examples that were provided during the focus group that were investigated at the time of the incidents were shared with the specific families involved.”