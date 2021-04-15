Duffel bags packed with over 400 pounds of meth found near beach, Washington cops say

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office received 2 calls about duffel bags on and near a Port Angeles beach. They contained more than 400 pounds of meth. Clallam County Sheriff's Office

More than 400 pounds of meth were found in several duffel bags near a Washington beach, police said.

Days before one resident reported finding several duffel bags filled with what they said were drugs near a beach in Port Angeles, another resident alerted police about a bag packed with a similar substance near the same beach, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

According to the release:

On April 7, a caller told the sheriff’s office about a bag containing “white crystal substances he believed [were] probably drugs’‘ on a beach west of Port Angeles. Investigators determined the bag was filled with 60 pounds of meth and about 2 pounds of “suspected cocaine.”

Another call came Sunday about seven more bags with “wrapped containers of a crystal substance he believed was drugs near the beach.” They were filled with 342 pounds of meth total.

In the Seattle area, the wholesale value of 1 pound of meth is worth between $7,000 and $13,000, so the total cost of 402 pounds of meth is as much as $5.2 million, according to the National Drug Intelligence Center.

Border patrol, the FBI, Homeland Security and several other agencies are investigating. Authorities ask anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at 360-417-2262 or leave a tip here.