Semi hits teen who ran into road after fight with her dad, Washington police say

Washington police responded to a call about a domestic dispute between a 15-year-old and her father minutes later she ran into the road and got hit by a semi. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 15-year-old girl was in serious condition after she ran onto a highway and got hit by a passing semi, Washington police said.

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a “family disturbance” near Colton around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

The dispute was between the teen and her father, a representative of the sheriff’s office told McClatchy News.

Just before deputies arrived, the teen “fled from the residence and ran onto [U.S.] 195 where she was struck by a passing semi truck,” the release said.

The girl was seriously injured and taken to a hospital in Spokane by helicopter. Washington State Patrol, which is investigating the crash, did not immediately respond to McClatchy News with an update on the girl’s condition Friday.

U.S. 195 was closed in both directions for about an hour while officials investigated.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the family disturbance, the release said.